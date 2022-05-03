A new paper says “the world-class Dongping lode gold deposit has been formed by multiple pulses of magmatic hydrothermal fluids and their mixing with large volumes of meteoric water”. Photo: Shutterstock
China

China’s giant gold deposit was formed by different geological forces, says paper. Is there more out there?

  • Dongping deposit was formed by magmatic fluids mixing with rainwater, a process different from gold found in other parts of the world, say researchers
  • While other gold deposits formed billions of years ago, the deposits on the North China craton formed around 140 to 120 million years ago

Archaeology and palaeontology
Holly Chik
3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
