A new paper says “the world-class Dongping lode gold deposit has been formed by multiple pulses of magmatic hydrothermal fluids and their mixing with large volumes of meteoric water”. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s giant gold deposit was formed by different geological forces, says paper. Is there more out there?
- Dongping deposit was formed by magmatic fluids mixing with rainwater, a process different from gold found in other parts of the world, say researchers
- While other gold deposits formed billions of years ago, the deposits on the North China craton formed around 140 to 120 million years ago
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
