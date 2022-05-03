A child is swabbed during mass Covid-19 testing in Beijing on Tuesday, May 3. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: as Beijing starts rigorous test regime officials name and shame firms breaking Covid-19 rules

  • 20 million residents in 12 districts of the Chinese capital will be tested each day for three days from Tuesday
  • Restaurants allowing dine-in despite a ban and companies not enforcing health codes, masks, temperature scanning and other measures are listed on social media

Holly Chik
Updated: 2:44pm, 3 May, 2022

