A child is swabbed during mass Covid-19 testing in Beijing on Tuesday, May 3. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: as Beijing starts rigorous test regime officials name and shame firms breaking Covid-19 rules
- 20 million residents in 12 districts of the Chinese capital will be tested each day for three days from Tuesday
- Restaurants allowing dine-in despite a ban and companies not enforcing health codes, masks, temperature scanning and other measures are listed on social media
Topic | Coronavirus China
