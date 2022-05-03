Taiwan has reported about 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the Omicron variant. Photo: AP
Taiwan cuts Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise
- Mandatory isolation to be cut from 10 days to seven, after an earlier reduction in March
- Omicron’s short incubation period and need to maintain pandemic prevention capacity among reasons behind ‘new Taiwan model’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
