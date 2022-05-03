Taiwan has reported about 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the Omicron variant. Photo: AP
Taiwan has reported about 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the Omicron variant. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Taiwan cuts Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise

  • Mandatory isolation to be cut from 10 days to seven, after an earlier reduction in March
  • Omicron’s short incubation period and need to maintain pandemic prevention capacity among reasons behind ‘new Taiwan model’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:37pm, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan has reported about 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the Omicron variant. Photo: AP
Taiwan has reported about 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the Omicron variant. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE