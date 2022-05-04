A livestream by CCTV shows researchers setting up the world’s highest automatic meteorological station at 8800 metres on Mount Everest, also known as Qomolangma. Photo: CCTV
Chinese researchers set up world’s highest weather station on Mount Everest to study roof of the world
- 12-member team carried precision equipment to world’s highest peak to set up automatic weather station after noon on Wednesday
- ‘Summit Mission’ project involves 5 scientific research teams, 16 scientific groups and more than 270 researchers
