A livestream by CCTV shows researchers setting up the world’s highest automatic meteorological station at 8800 metres on Mount Everest, also known as Qomolangma. Photo: CCTV
Chinese researchers set up world’s highest weather station on Mount Everest to study roof of the world

  • 12-member team carried precision equipment to world’s highest peak to set up automatic weather station after noon on Wednesday
  • ‘Summit Mission’ project involves 5 scientific research teams, 16 scientific groups and more than 270 researchers

Guo Rui

Updated: 3:59pm, 4 May, 2022

