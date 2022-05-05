Millions of Shanghai residents remain locked down. Photo: AFP
Chinese-American expert’s call for China to change zero-Covid policy becomes online hit
- Zhang Zuofeng, a professor at UCLA, wrote two articles criticising mass testing arguing they had lead to more cases in Shanghai
- Although critics of China’s policies are often censored, so far his articles have not suffered that fate and have been circulating widely on social media
