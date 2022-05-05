Researchers are studying lunar samples to find ways to sustain a base on the moon. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers are studying lunar samples to find ways to sustain a base on the moon. Photo: Xinhua
Science
Could a small device give oxygen to China’s human moon base ambitions?

  • Using lunar soil as a catalyst, scientists hope to test a life-support system for astronauts in space
  • The device could cut the supplies missions need to bring from Earth, lead researcher says

Holly Chik
Updated: 11:45pm, 5 May, 2022

