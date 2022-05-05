Researchers are studying lunar samples to find ways to sustain a base on the moon. Photo: Xinhua
Could a small device give oxygen to China’s human moon base ambitions?
- Using lunar soil as a catalyst, scientists hope to test a life-support system for astronauts in space
- The device could cut the supplies missions need to bring from Earth, lead researcher says
