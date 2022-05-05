Researchers at Fudan University’s children’s hospital in Shanghai say vaccinated children are significantly less likely to show symptoms if they are infected with Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers at Fudan University’s children’s hospital in Shanghai say vaccinated children are significantly less likely to show symptoms if they are infected with Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Shanghai children’s study finds shorter Covid-19 fever, fewer symptoms

  • Fudan University hospital researchers also say asymptomatic children may have contributed to the city’s widespread transmission
  • While young vaccinated patients are spared serious illness, they are more than twice as likely to have no symptoms

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:08pm, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers at Fudan University’s children’s hospital in Shanghai say vaccinated children are significantly less likely to show symptoms if they are infected with Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers at Fudan University’s children’s hospital in Shanghai say vaccinated children are significantly less likely to show symptoms if they are infected with Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE