Chinese scientists say the Yangqu dam on the Tibetan plateau will be built using AI-controlled machinery applying 3D printing techniques. Photo: Weibo
China’s robot-built 3D-printed dam ready in 2 years: scientists
- Artificial intelligence at the heart of the project on the Tibetan Plateau will build the structure slice by slice, with no human workers
- When completed the Yangqu hydropower plant will deliver nearly 5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year to Henan province
