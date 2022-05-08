Chinese scientists say the Yangqu dam on the Tibetan plateau will be built using AI-controlled machinery applying 3D printing techniques. Photo: Weibo
China’s robot-built 3D-printed dam ready in 2 years: scientists

  • Artificial intelligence at the heart of the project on the Tibetan Plateau will build the structure slice by slice, with no human workers
  • When completed the Yangqu hydropower plant will deliver nearly 5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year to Henan province

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 May, 2022

