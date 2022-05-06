The drug can reduce the risk of hospitalisations and deaths. Photo: AP
Coronavirus can develop partial resistance to key treatment remdesivir, lab tests show
- Scientists behind study say the experiment highlights the need to watch for real-life signs of drug resistance to ensure the treatment remains effective
- The drug stops the virus copying its genome, but the study found that it developed mutations to counteract this effect
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The drug can reduce the risk of hospitalisations and deaths. Photo: AP