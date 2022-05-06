The drug can reduce the risk of hospitalisations and deaths. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Coronavirus can develop partial resistance to key treatment remdesivir, lab tests show

  • Scientists behind study say the experiment highlights the need to watch for real-life signs of drug resistance to ensure the treatment remains effective
  • The drug stops the virus copying its genome, but the study found that it developed mutations to counteract this effect

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:00pm, 6 May, 2022

