Beijing is trying to clear an outbreak of the coronavirus before the Communist Party’s national congress in autumn. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Covid in China: another Beijing district works from home in rapid clearance push

  • Fangshan district follows Chaoyang in urging all but essential workers to avoid the office
  • We must respond quickly to the fast transmission of the virus, city’s Communist Party boss says

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:05pm, 7 May, 2022

