Beijing is still reporting sporadic cases. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Covid-19 in China: Beijing urges residents of capital’s commercial centre not to leave unless absolutely necessary

  • Chaoyang district is at the centre of the capital’s outbreak and has already ordered businesses to close and residents to work from home
  • Other cities across China are also tightening controls as the country sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 10:00pm, 8 May, 2022

