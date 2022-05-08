Beijing is still reporting sporadic cases. Photo: AP
Covid-19 in China: Beijing urges residents of capital’s commercial centre not to leave unless absolutely necessary
- Chaoyang district is at the centre of the capital’s outbreak and has already ordered businesses to close and residents to work from home
- Other cities across China are also tightening controls as the country sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy
