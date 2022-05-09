Security personnel outside Beijing’s Chaoyang Park, one of several closed until further notice in the Chinese capital on Monday. Photo: AP
Beijing parks closed in new curbs to control rising Covid-19 numbers
- Chaoyang and Shunyi parklands off-limits until further notice as residents’ complaints mount in the Omicron-hit capital
- City spokesman says the battle against the virus is at a stalemate and controls must be stepped up in key areas
