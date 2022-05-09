Buildings in Taipei shook briefly on Monday when an earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage

  • Buildings in Taipei shook briefly on Monday but the weather bureau says the tremors were felt across the island
  • Epicentre of the quake located off the island’s east coast, roughly halfway between Hualien and Yonaguni island in Japan

Reuters
Updated: 3:06pm, 9 May, 2022

Buildings in Taipei shook briefly on Monday when an earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
