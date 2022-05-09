Rising sea levels in China’s coastal waters mean greater risks of floods and salt tides, according to a government report. Photo: AFP
Climate change takes China sea levels to record high, study finds
- Government report finds coastal waters swollen by rising water temperatures and melting glaciers and polar ice caps
- Long-term effects include erosion of ecosystems and loss of tidal flats, while coastal cities face greater risks of floods and salt tides
