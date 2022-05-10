The researchers say they made the discovery by accident when they threw some fruit into water. Photo: Getty Images
The researchers say they made the discovery by accident when they threw some fruit into water. Photo: Getty Images
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists float new finding on buoyancy after eureka moment

  • Researchers discovered that objects dropped into water from different heights can have different submersion depths
  • It inspired them to develop a tiny robot and they say a controllable floating state could be used in areas like water conservation

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The researchers say they made the discovery by accident when they threw some fruit into water. Photo: Getty Images
The researchers say they made the discovery by accident when they threw some fruit into water. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE