Chinese researchers say a smart satellite tracked the USS Harry S. Truman during a drill last year. Photo: US Navy
China /  Science

Chinese smart satellite tracks US aircraft carrier in real time, researchers say

  • AI-powered eye in sky could identify a wide range of tactical or strategic targets, developers say
  • Previously, a huge amount of raw satellite data had to be analysed on the ground

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:05am, 10 May, 2022

