Illustration: Henry Wong
Can fish farming solve China’s food security issues and the planet’s growing need for sustainable protein?
- ‘Blue foods’ have a lower environmental impact compared to livestock, and aquaculture production for food consumption now exceeds that of wild capture
- With the Earth’s population expected to rise by 3 billion by end of the century, expert says next step after discussing food security is ‘nutrition security’
