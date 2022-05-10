Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
China /  Science

Can fish farming solve China’s food security issues and the planet’s growing need for sustainable protein?

  • ‘Blue foods’ have a lower environmental impact compared to livestock, and aquaculture production for food consumption now exceeds that of wild capture
  • With the Earth’s population expected to rise by 3 billion by end of the century, expert says next step after discussing food security is ‘nutrition security’

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 12:33pm, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE