On Saturday, May 7, 2022, the combination of the Tianzhou 4 cargo spacecraft and a Long March 7 Y5 carrier rocket are shown being transferred in south China’s Hainan Province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s space programme: Tianzhou 4 readies for mission to help build space station

  • The launch is the first of six planned this year and will also carry supplies for materials science, space medicine and microgravity experiments
  • The cargo spaceship will remain docked with Tianhe core module until around the end of the year when the Shenzhou 14 crew return to Earth

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 9:38pm, 9 May, 2022

