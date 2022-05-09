On Saturday, May 7, 2022, the combination of the Tianzhou 4 cargo spacecraft and a Long March 7 Y5 carrier rocket are shown being transferred in south China’s Hainan Province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s space programme: Tianzhou 4 readies for mission to help build space station
- The launch is the first of six planned this year and will also carry supplies for materials science, space medicine and microgravity experiments
- The cargo spaceship will remain docked with Tianhe core module until around the end of the year when the Shenzhou 14 crew return to Earth
