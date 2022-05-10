The Long March 7 Y5 rocket, carrying Tianzhou 4, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province on May 10, 2022. China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou 4 on Tuesday to deliver supplies for its space station which is scheduled to wrap up construction this year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Tianzhou 4 cargo spacecraft docks with space station 7 hours after take-off
- Tianzhou 4 was sent into space atop a Long March 7 Y5 rocket from Wenchang Launch Base around 2am
- Shenzhou 14 crewed mission is expected to launch next month for a six-month stay and overlapping for a few days with succeeding crew for a space station first
