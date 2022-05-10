China intends to put Covid-19 testing booths within a 15-minute walk for residents of its largest cities. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s big city plan for Covid testing just a 15-minute walk away
- Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan says testing booths will be within easy reach for all residents in the country’s major cities
- The strategy was first used in economic and tech hub Shenzhen, which controlled an outbreak in March with one week of lockdown
