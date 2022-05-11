Most deaths in Shanghai were among the elderly and unvaccinated. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Removing China’s Covid controls could result in 1.5 million deaths, study warns

  • A projection says that an unchecked wave of Omicron could lead to a ‘tsunami’ of cases that infected more than 112 million people
  • This number would overwhelm the country’s health system and the researchers say vaccine uptake among the elderly needs to be improved

Holly Chik
Updated: 5:53am, 11 May, 2022

