Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said of China’s zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19: “I think a shift would be very important”. Photo: Reuters
China’s internet censors target WHO chief’s comments that Covid-19 ‘zero tolerance is not sustainable’

  • A Chinese post on UN Weibo account was removed and internet users searching for it were notified the content is deemed illegal
  • Netizens noted screen grabs of the post and images of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were also removed

Josephine Ma
Updated: 2:21pm, 11 May, 2022

