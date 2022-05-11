China is developing a hypersonic plane that could take passengers anywhere on the planet in an hour or two. Photo: Handout
A Chinese team has tested an engine for hypersonic flight – powered by explosions
- Run on cheap hydrocarbon fuel, researchers say it achieved stable operation during a simulated low-altitude flight
- They claim their rotating detonation engine could power a plane or missile at five times the speed of sound or faster
