The lightweight drone has been three years in the making. Photo: Songnan Bai and Pakpong Chirarattananon, CityU
Drones
China /  Science

Hong Kong team develops lightweight drone that can fly for longer – inspired by maple seeds

  • The 35-gram (1-oz) bicopter can hover for 15 to 24 minutes and carry a small air-quality sensor or camera for mapping and surveillance, CityU researchers say
  • Its propellers generate rotation and it has two large wings – a design based on samara seeds, which rotate to slow down as they fall from the tree

Holly Chik

Updated: 2:40am, 12 May, 2022

