None of the known hepatitis viruses have been identified in the hundreds of cases reported across 20 countries involving young children. Photo: Handout
None of the known hepatitis viruses have been identified in the hundreds of cases reported across 20 countries involving young children. Photo: Handout
Wellness
China /  Science

Explainer |
What is the mystery hepatitis affecting children around the world?

  • 20 countries have reported acute liver inflammation in young patients, many of them previously healthy
  • Health experts are investigating several possibilities, including Covid-19 and the common viruses which cause colds and flu-like illnesses

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
None of the known hepatitis viruses have been identified in the hundreds of cases reported across 20 countries involving young children. Photo: Handout
None of the known hepatitis viruses have been identified in the hundreds of cases reported across 20 countries involving young children. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE