A doctor checks on patients at Wuhan’s Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical Covid-19 patients, during the early days of the pandemic in February 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus in China: half of Covid-19 survivors still suffer from one symptom two years on, study shows

  • Study by Wuhan and Beijing researchers covers longest follow-up period to date for discharged Covid-19 patients
  • Fatigue, anxiety and impaired lung ability among long-term complaints, with risks rising with age

Josephine Ma
Updated: 6:00am, 13 May, 2022

