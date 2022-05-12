The image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shows a black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy. Photo: AP
Supermassive black hole at heart of Milky Way revealed for the first time
- Scientists captured a direct image of Sagittarius A* using the Event Horizon Telescope
- It is some 26,000 light years away and is 4 million times more massive than the sun
