Science
China /  Science

Supermassive black hole at heart of Milky Way revealed for the first time

  • Scientists captured a direct image of Sagittarius A* using the Event Horizon Telescope
  • It is some 26,000 light years away and is 4 million times more massive than the sun

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 11:04pm, 12 May, 2022

The image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shows a black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy. Photo: AP
