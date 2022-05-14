An artist’s impression of China and Russia’s international lunar research station, planned for about a decade’s time. Photo: China National Space Administration
China team uses Cold War material to pave the way for a moon highway
- Researchers say they are close to solving the intractable problem of building lunar infrastructure
- At the heart of the project is ‘soil cement’ – a material discovered in the 1950s by a Soviet Union scientist
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An artist’s impression of China and Russia’s international lunar research station, planned for about a decade’s time. Photo: China National Space Administration