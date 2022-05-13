China National Knowledge Infrastructure said it would take it as an opportunity to carry out a self-examination. Photo: Weibo
China launches antitrust investigation into biggest academic database CNKI
- Market regulator did not give further details, while the China National Knowledge Infrastructure said it would fully cooperate
- It came under scrutiny last month after Chinese Academy of Sciences said it would suspend its use of the database, citing high fees
