The ruins of the Guge Kingdom, which collapsed in the 17th century. Photo: Handout
How 17th century climate change may have doomed a Tibetan kingdom
- The state of Guge was defeated by a neighbouring realm, but scientists say environmental factors may have caused the society to collapse
- Researchers found that temperatures on the Tibetan Plateau dropped by 4C with a devastating effect on agriculture – something with serious implications for today
