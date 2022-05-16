More research is needed on the effectiveness of a fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Second boosters: what the studies tell us about the fourth Covid-19 jab
- Many countries are offering fourth doses of the vaccines, but most are for at-risk groups like the elderly
- Questions remain over how long the protection will last and if another shot will benefit the wider population
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
More research is needed on the effectiveness of a fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP