Testing booths will be set up for routine weekly mass screening in cities with more than 10 million people. Photo: AFP
China to throw more resources at zero-Covid policy, health chief says
- NHC head writes in party publication that permanent quarantine facilities will be built and dedicated teams set up for testing
- He also hails progress in Shanghai, saying it has ‘withstood the most severe challenge since Wuhan’ thanks to the strategy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Testing booths will be set up for routine weekly mass screening in cities with more than 10 million people. Photo: AFP