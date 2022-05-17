Poyang Lake is home to herons (pictured), Siberian cranes and the endangered Yangtze finless porpoise, among other species. Photo: Xinhua
Plans are revived to build dam on Poyang Lake, cutting it off from Yangtze River during dry season

  • The area is rich in biodiversity, and the project has been shelved several times, primarily because of objections from environmentalists
  • The lake is home to the endangered Yangtze finless porpoise, and nearly 98 per cent of all Siberian cranes, which are also endangered, spend winters there

Echo Xie
Updated: 1:00pm, 17 May, 2022

