Poyang Lake is home to herons (pictured), Siberian cranes and the endangered Yangtze finless porpoise, among other species. Photo: Xinhua
Plans are revived to build dam on Poyang Lake, cutting it off from Yangtze River during dry season
- The area is rich in biodiversity, and the project has been shelved several times, primarily because of objections from environmentalists
- The lake is home to the endangered Yangtze finless porpoise, and nearly 98 per cent of all Siberian cranes, which are also endangered, spend winters there
