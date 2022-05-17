Residents queue up to get tested in Guangzhou. China is sticking to its zero-Covid policy and has plans for regular mass testing in big cities. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China finds first case of more infectious Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant

  • Passenger who flew into Guangzhou from Nairobi tested positive while in hotel quarantine on April 27
  • The Chinese man was confirmed to have the subvariant on April 30, according to health authorities

Josephine Ma
Updated: 9:00pm, 17 May, 2022

