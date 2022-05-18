The Stroke 120 campaign uses the medical emergency number in China to represent three steps to check for symptoms. Photo: Handout
The Stroke 120 campaign uses the medical emergency number in China to represent three steps to check for symptoms. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

Shanghai campaign reduced delays in stroke patients getting to hospital, team says

  • After the Stroke 120 programme was launched in 2016, median delay time fell from 19 to six hours, according to study
  • It aims to educate the public on how to recognise a stroke and to call for an ambulance if there are symptoms

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 8:00am, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Stroke 120 campaign uses the medical emergency number in China to represent three steps to check for symptoms. Photo: Handout
The Stroke 120 campaign uses the medical emergency number in China to represent three steps to check for symptoms. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE