The Stroke 120 campaign uses the medical emergency number in China to represent three steps to check for symptoms. Photo: Handout
Shanghai campaign reduced delays in stroke patients getting to hospital, team says
- After the Stroke 120 programme was launched in 2016, median delay time fell from 19 to six hours, according to study
- It aims to educate the public on how to recognise a stroke and to call for an ambulance if there are symptoms
