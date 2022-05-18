A flooded road in Shenzhen, one of many cities in southern China hit by heavy rains last week. Photo: VCG
China could see more extreme weather events this rainy season, forecasters say
- Conditions expected to be normal to ‘relatively worse’, with more droughts and floods in some regions, according to National Climate Centre
- Parts of the north may be in for more intense rainfall, while there could be extreme heatwaves in eastern and central China and Xinjiang in the west
