A worker in a protective suit disinfects a closed residential area in Shanghai during the city’s sixth week of Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters
A worker in a protective suit disinfects a closed residential area in Shanghai during the city’s sixth week of Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

China’s zero-Covid approach no match for Omicron: WHO

  • Health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the coronavirus has changed significantly since it was first identified
  • He adds that every country must decide its own policies but recommends a different approach

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:56pm, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker in a protective suit disinfects a closed residential area in Shanghai during the city’s sixth week of Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters
A worker in a protective suit disinfects a closed residential area in Shanghai during the city’s sixth week of Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE