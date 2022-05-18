A worker in a protective suit disinfects a closed residential area in Shanghai during the city’s sixth week of Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid approach no match for Omicron: WHO
- Health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the coronavirus has changed significantly since it was first identified
- He adds that every country must decide its own policies but recommends a different approach
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A worker in a protective suit disinfects a closed residential area in Shanghai during the city’s sixth week of Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Reuters