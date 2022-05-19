Only eligible passengers of direct flights from San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas and Detroit will be issued with the green health QR code needed for entry to China. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: flying to China from the US will no longer involve 7-day RT-PCR or antibody tests
- New rules for direct flights from five US cities set to take effect on Friday, Chinese mission says
- Still required are two PCR test results from separate labs within 48 and 24 hours of departure, and a negative antigen report
