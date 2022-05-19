The historic Famen Temple in 2012. Researchers have identified incense found in the temple’s underground palace. Photo: Shutterstock.
The historic Famen Temple in 2012. Researchers have identified incense found in the temple’s underground palace. Photo: Shutterstock.
Science
China /  Science

Researchers find remnants of ancient incense in palace at Famen Temple

  • Discoveries at historic Buddhist site are evidence of the significant incense trade along the Silk Road in the Tang dynasty
  • The study also provides insights into the use of incense in Buddhist rituals during that period

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 7:00am, 19 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The historic Famen Temple in 2012. Researchers have identified incense found in the temple’s underground palace. Photo: Shutterstock.
The historic Famen Temple in 2012. Researchers have identified incense found in the temple’s underground palace. Photo: Shutterstock.
READ FULL ARTICLE