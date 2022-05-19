Testing is under way at a makeshift Covid-19 testing facility next to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan hit by record coronavirus cases as island abandons zero-Covid to live with the pandemic

  • More than 85,000 cases recorded on Wednesday, with experts predicting further rises before peaking in late May and abating by September
  • Island’s health ministry records 225 deaths in the past week and acknowledges the virus is spreading rapidly among some communities

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 1:09pm, 19 May, 2022

