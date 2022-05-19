The ornate tiger spider, which is endemic to Sri Lanka, is a popular traded species. Photo: Kenneth Chin
Growing demand for pet spiders and scorpions putting rare species at risk, warn scientists
- More than 70 per cent of the animals available for sale have been sourced from the wild and include previously unknown species
- China is the largest supplier of spiders or scorpions to the US market and more than 40 per cent of them come from the wild – a figure below the global average
