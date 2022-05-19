The ornate tiger spider, which is endemic to Sri Lanka, is a popular traded species. Photo: Kenneth Chin
The ornate tiger spider, which is endemic to Sri Lanka, is a popular traded species. Photo: Kenneth Chin
Animals
China /  Science

Growing demand for pet spiders and scorpions putting rare species at risk, warn scientists

  • More than 70 per cent of the animals available for sale have been sourced from the wild and include previously unknown species
  • China is the largest supplier of spiders or scorpions to the US market and more than 40 per cent of them come from the wild – a figure below the global average

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 11:00pm, 19 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The ornate tiger spider, which is endemic to Sri Lanka, is a popular traded species. Photo: Kenneth Chin
The ornate tiger spider, which is endemic to Sri Lanka, is a popular traded species. Photo: Kenneth Chin
READ FULL ARTICLE