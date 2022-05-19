On Wednesday China launched the world’s first unmanned ship. The ship, Zhu Hai Yun has a top speed of 18 knots and can carry dozens of drone aircraft and unmanned water craft. Photo: Handout
China’s world-first drone carrier is a new ‘marine species’ using AI for unmanned maritime intelligence
- Unmanned ship launched on Wednesday can carry dozens of drones, unmanned ships and submersibles to create a powerful ocean research tool, state journal says
- 88-metre vessel can reportedly quickly intercept, besiege and expel invasive targets
