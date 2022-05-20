Packets of Jinhua Qinggan, a traditional Chinese medicine that has been recommended for use as part of mainland China’s national standard therapy for Covid-19. Photo: AP
Packets of Jinhua Qinggan, a traditional Chinese medicine that has been recommended for use as part of mainland China’s national standard therapy for Covid-19. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Traditional Chinese medicine effective in treating mild Covid-19 cases, overseas study finds

  • Clinical trial conducted in Pakistan using Jinhua Qinggan granules, recommended for use in mainland China’s treatment of the disease, found a shorter recovery time
  • But researchers acknowledge geographic generalizability could be limited and that patients with severe underlying medical conditions were not included in study

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 9:00am, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Packets of Jinhua Qinggan, a traditional Chinese medicine that has been recommended for use as part of mainland China’s national standard therapy for Covid-19. Photo: AP
Packets of Jinhua Qinggan, a traditional Chinese medicine that has been recommended for use as part of mainland China’s national standard therapy for Covid-19. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE