Packets of Jinhua Qinggan, a traditional Chinese medicine that has been recommended for use as part of mainland China’s national standard therapy for Covid-19. Photo: AP
Traditional Chinese medicine effective in treating mild Covid-19 cases, overseas study finds
- Clinical trial conducted in Pakistan using Jinhua Qinggan granules, recommended for use in mainland China’s treatment of the disease, found a shorter recovery time
- But researchers acknowledge geographic generalizability could be limited and that patients with severe underlying medical conditions were not included in study
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Packets of Jinhua Qinggan, a traditional Chinese medicine that has been recommended for use as part of mainland China’s national standard therapy for Covid-19. Photo: AP