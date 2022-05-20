International passengers must still undergo varying periods of quarantine as required by their port of arrival in China. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China travel made easier from more than 12 countries, including Britain, France and Japan
- Negative PCR result from a week ago and antibody test no longer required, multiple embassies say, days after similar notice for US flights
- Effective times vary from immediate to weeks later in June, but mandatory quarantine on arrival to stay
