Workers in protective suits take a lift to disinfect a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai on May 18. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: is China’s rigorous home disinfection prudent disease control, falsely reassuring or overkill?
- Emphasising deep cleaning aligns with Beijing’s persistent view the virus can spread from surfaces, and may originally have been imported into Wuhan on goods
- Experts say better ventilation and air circulation, as well wearing masks, would better prevent the spread of Covid-19
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Workers in protective suits take a lift to disinfect a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai on May 18. Photo: Reuters