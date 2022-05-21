Workers in protective suits take a lift to disinfect a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai on May 18. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: is China’s rigorous home disinfection prudent disease control, falsely reassuring or overkill?

  • Emphasising deep cleaning aligns with Beijing’s persistent view the virus can spread from surfaces, and may originally have been imported into Wuhan on goods
  • Experts say better ventilation and air circulation, as well wearing masks, would better prevent the spread of Covid-19

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 2:08pm, 21 May, 2022

Workers in protective suits take a lift to disinfect a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai on May 18. Photo: Reuters
