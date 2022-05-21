A CanSino Biologics employee works on the production of the recombinant Covid-19 vaccine in September. Photo: Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images
CanSino Biologics CEO Yu Xuefeng says mRNA vaccines are key to China’s coronavirus fight

  • China has yet to approve any mRNA vaccines, which have a much higher efficacy rate than ones made using older forms of technology
  • CanSino Biologics has started a clinical trial in Beijing, and the World Health Organization has approved its viral vector vaccine for emergency use

Holly Chik
Updated: 9:00am, 21 May, 2022

