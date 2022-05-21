An artist’s impression of the CFETR (China Fusion Engineering Test Reactor). Credit: Handout
China’s fusion nuclear reactor will not crash power grid in world first: scientists

  • ‘Heat sink’ filled with molten salt proposed by researchers to turn fusion energy into electricity without bringing power grid down
  • The China Fusion Engineering Test Reactor, to be completed around 2035, aims for peak power output of 2 gigawatts

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen

Updated: 12:25pm, 21 May, 2022

