Beijing is banking on mass testing to help keep Covid-19 under control in the capital. Photo: AP
Beijing orders millions more to work from home in targeted Covid containment drive

  • Residents of Haidian district told to not go out unless necessary, mirroring restrictions in other areas
  • No flare-up in the capital so far but dozens of new cases continue to be detected each day

Josephine Ma
Updated: 7:30pm, 21 May, 2022

