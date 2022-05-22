People line up to get a coronavirus test at a drive-through site at Liberty Square in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan and Shanghai – 2 different takes on tackling Covid-19
- Taiwanese authorities have started easing restrictions to live with the virus while the mainland is sticking to its zero-Covid playbook
- Both approaches involve stress for the people trying to navigate the systems
