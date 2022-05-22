The CHES project expects to detect roughly 50 Earth-like planets or so-called super-Earths. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese space scientists aim for telescope to find next Earth up to 32 light years away

  • The Closeby Habitable Exoplanet Survey mission aims to monitor about 100 sun-like stars to search for Earth-like planets around them
  • Once approved, the telescope is expected to be ready in about five years and positioned 1.5 million km away from the Earth

Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 6:10pm, 22 May, 2022

